Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Haecken 0 Orebro 1 Djurgarden 2 Elfsborg Boras 2 Kalmar 1 Malmo 1 Saturday, August 13 AIK Stockholm 2 Helsingborg 1 Gefle 0 IFK Norrkoping 0 Friday, August 12 IFK Gothenburg 2 Falkenbergs FF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 19 12 5 2 40 19 41 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 18 12 3 3 36 14 39 3 AIK Stockholm 18 9 6 3 28 20 33 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 18 9 5 4 34 25 32 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 18 9 3 6 30 26 30 6 Haecken 19 8 3 8 35 27 27 7 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 5 6 33 25 26 8 OEstersunds FK 17 6 5 6 21 28 23 9 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 5 7 5 22 20 22 10 Kalmar 18 5 7 6 26 28 22 11 GIF Sundsvall 17 6 4 7 25 28 22 12 Hammarby 17 5 5 7 30 33 20 13 Djurgarden 18 6 1 11 25 28 19 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 18 5 4 9 24 37 19 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 18 3 3 12 16 39 12 16 Falkenbergs FF 18 2 2 14 17 45 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 15 GIF Sundsvall v Hammarby (1700) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Ostersunds FK (1700)
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S