May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Falkenbergs FF 1 Elfsborg Boras 2 Hammarby 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Malmo 3 Haecken 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 6 4 0 2 15 9 12 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 6 4 0 2 11 6 12 3 GIF Sundsvall 7 3 3 1 10 7 12 ------------------------- 4 Orebro 6 4 0 2 13 11 12 ------------------------- 5 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 6 Helsingborg 6 3 1 2 11 13 10 7 Elfsborg Boras 7 3 0 4 13 10 9 8 Djurgarden 6 3 0 3 10 8 9 9 Hammarby 7 2 3 2 13 12 9 10 IFK Gothenburg 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 11 AIK Stockholm 6 2 2 2 10 11 8 12 OEstersunds FK 6 2 2 2 7 9 8 13 Haecken 7 2 0 5 10 11 6 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 6 1 2 3 8 12 5 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 6 1 2 3 5 11 5 16 Falkenbergs FF 7 1 1 5 6 16 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 AIK Stockholm v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700) Djurgarden v Ostersunds FK (1700) Gefle v IFK Gothenburg (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Helsingborg (1700) Kalmar v Orebro (1700)