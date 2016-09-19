Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 19 Haecken 2 IFK Gothenburg 2 Sunday, September 18 AIK Stockholm 1 Gefle 0 Djurgarden 3 Malmo 1 Helsingborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Elfsborg Boras 5 Falkenbergs FF 0 Saturday, September 17 Kalmar 2 Ostersunds FK 0 Friday, September 16 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Hammarby 1 Orebro 3 GIF Sundsvall 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 22 15 5 2 48 21 50 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 22 15 3 4 45 19 48 3 AIK Stockholm 22 12 7 3 34 21 43 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 22 10 6 6 39 32 36 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 22 10 5 7 37 34 35 6 Elfsborg Boras 22 9 6 7 43 27 33 7 Haecken 22 9 5 8 42 32 32 8 OEstersunds FK 22 9 5 8 28 33 32 9 Hammarby 22 7 8 7 34 34 29 10 Kalmar 22 7 8 7 30 30 29 11 Djurgarden 22 9 1 12 32 32 28 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 22 6 7 9 25 33 25 13 GIF Sundsvall 22 6 6 10 29 39 24 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 22 5 4 13 25 44 19 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 22 3 5 14 20 45 14 16 Falkenbergs FF 22 2 3 17 21 56 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)