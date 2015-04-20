April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 20
Helsingborg 3 IFK Norrkoping 1
Malmo 3 Hammarby 1
Orebro 1 GIF Sundsvall 3
Sunday, April 19
Atvidabergs FF 3 Falkenbergs FF 1
Haecken 1 IFK Gothenburg 2
Saturday, April 18
Gefle 0 Halmstad 0
Friday, April 17
Djurgarden 1 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 4 3 1 0 8 2 10
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 4 3 0 1 5 2 9
3 Helsingborg 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
6 Gefle 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
7 Hammarby 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
8 GIF Sundsvall 4 2 1 1 8 8 7
9 Djurgarden 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
10 Falkenbergs FF 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
11 Kalmar 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
12 IFK Norrkoping 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
13 Atvidabergs FF 4 1 0 3 6 7 3
-------------------------
14 Haecken 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
16 Orebro 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation