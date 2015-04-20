April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 20 Helsingborg 3 IFK Norrkoping 1 Malmo 3 Hammarby 1 Orebro 1 GIF Sundsvall 3 Sunday, April 19 Atvidabergs FF 3 Falkenbergs FF 1 Haecken 1 IFK Gothenburg 2 Saturday, April 18 Gefle 0 Halmstad 0 Friday, April 17 Djurgarden 1 Kalmar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 4 3 1 0 8 2 10 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 3 Helsingborg 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 6 Gefle 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 7 Hammarby 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 8 GIF Sundsvall 4 2 1 1 8 8 7 9 Djurgarden 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 10 Falkenbergs FF 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 11 Kalmar 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 12 IFK Norrkoping 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 13 Atvidabergs FF 4 1 0 3 6 7 3 ------------------------- 14 Haecken 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 16 Orebro 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation