Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 24
Djurgarden 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 2
IFK Gothenburg 1 AIK Stockholm 0
Sunday, October 23
Haecken 2 Kalmar 3
Hammarby 2 Elfsborg Boras 4
IFK Norrkoping 2 Falkenbergs FF 1
Orebro 0 Helsingborg 0
Saturday, October 22
Malmo 0 Ostersunds FK 3
Friday, October 21
Gefle 1 GIF Sundsvall 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 27 19 3 5 54 25 60
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 27 17 5 5 54 33 56
3 AIK Stockholm 27 15 8 4 47 24 53
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 27 13 7 7 50 41 46
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 27 11 8 8 52 34 41
6 Kalmar 27 11 8 8 42 36 41
7 Orebro 27 11 7 9 45 43 40
8 Hammarby 27 10 8 9 45 43 38
9 Haecken 27 10 7 10 50 42 37
10 OEstersunds FK 27 10 6 11 35 41 36
11 Djurgarden 27 11 1 15 40 44 34
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 8 9 10 31 36 33
13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 27 6 5 16 27 49 23
-------------------------
15 Gefle 27 3 9 15 28 54 18
R16 Falkenbergs FF 27 2 4 21 24 70 10
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation