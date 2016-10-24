Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 24 Djurgarden 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 IFK Gothenburg 1 AIK Stockholm 0 Sunday, October 23 Haecken 2 Kalmar 3 Hammarby 2 Elfsborg Boras 4 IFK Norrkoping 2 Falkenbergs FF 1 Orebro 0 Helsingborg 0 Saturday, October 22 Malmo 0 Ostersunds FK 3 Friday, October 21 Gefle 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 27 19 3 5 54 25 60 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 27 17 5 5 54 33 56 3 AIK Stockholm 27 15 8 4 47 24 53 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 27 13 7 7 50 41 46 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 27 11 8 8 52 34 41 6 Kalmar 27 11 8 8 42 36 41 7 Orebro 27 11 7 9 45 43 40 8 Hammarby 27 10 8 9 45 43 38 9 Haecken 27 10 7 10 50 42 37 10 OEstersunds FK 27 10 6 11 35 41 36 11 Djurgarden 27 11 1 15 40 44 34 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 8 9 10 31 36 33 13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 27 6 5 16 27 49 23 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 27 3 9 15 28 54 18 R16 Falkenbergs FF 27 2 4 21 24 70 10 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation