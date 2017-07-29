FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
July 29, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29   
GIF Sundsvall       0 Malmo     1  
Elfsborg Boras      0 IK Sirius 2  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Hammarby  0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  17 12 4 1  30 15 40  
-------------------------
2  IK Sirius              17 8  6 3  28 17 30  
3  AIK Stockholm          15 8  4 3  15 9  28  
-------------------------
4  Djurgarden             16 8  3 5  30 18 27  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         16 8  3 5  24 20 27  
6  OEstersunds FK         16 7  5 4  24 21 26  
7  Elfsborg Boras         17 7  4 6  32 25 25  
8  Haecken                16 6  6 4  17 12 24  
9  Hammarby               17 6  6 5  24 21 24  
10 Orebro                 16 6  4 6  21 26 22  
11 IFK Gothenburg         15 4  7 4  21 19 19  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 4  6 7  16 24 18  
13 GIF Sundsvall          17 3  6 8  13 23 15  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 16 3  2 11 13 28 11  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               16 1  6 9  12 23 9   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         16 1  4 11 13 32 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, July 30      
IFK Gothenburg       v IFK Norrkoping (1300)  
Ostersunds FK        v Halmstad       (1300)  
AIK Stockholm        v Kalmar         (1530)  
Monday, July 31      
AFC Eskilstuna       v Djurgarden     (1700)  
Haecken              v Orebro         (1700)

