UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 GIF Sundsvall 0 Malmo 1 Elfsborg Boras 0 IK Sirius 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Hammarby 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 17 12 4 1 30 15 40 ------------------------- 2 IK Sirius 17 8 6 3 28 17 30 3 AIK Stockholm 15 8 4 3 15 9 28 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 16 8 3 5 30 18 27 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 16 8 3 5 24 20 27 6 OEstersunds FK 16 7 5 4 24 21 26 7 Elfsborg Boras 17 7 4 6 32 25 25 8 Haecken 16 6 6 4 17 12 24 9 Hammarby 17 6 6 5 24 21 24 10 Orebro 16 6 4 6 21 26 22 11 IFK Gothenburg 15 4 7 4 21 19 19 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 4 6 7 16 24 18 13 GIF Sundsvall 17 3 6 8 13 23 15 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 16 3 2 11 13 28 11 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 16 1 6 9 12 23 9 16 AFC Eskilstuna 16 1 4 11 13 32 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 30 IFK Gothenburg v IFK Norrkoping (1300) Ostersunds FK v Halmstad (1300) AIK Stockholm v Kalmar (1530) Monday, July 31 AFC Eskilstuna v Djurgarden (1700) Haecken v Orebro (1700)