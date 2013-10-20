Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Atvidabergs FF 3 Helsingborg 0
Elfsborg Boras 0 Haecken 0
IFK Gothenburg 0 Osters IF 0
Malmo 2 Brommapojkarna 1
Saturday, October 19
Gefle 2 Syrianska FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 28 17 6 5 51 29 57
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 28 15 6 7 46 29 51
3 Helsingborg 28 14 7 7 58 36 49
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 27 14 7 6 45 31 49
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 27 12 10 5 29 21 46
6 Elfsborg Boras 28 11 10 7 47 32 43
7 Atvidabergs FF 28 11 6 11 34 31 39
8 Djurgarden 27 11 6 10 34 41 39
9 IFK Norrkoping 27 11 5 11 44 43 38
10 Haecken 28 10 6 12 34 36 36
11 Mjallby AIF 27 9 6 12 43 43 33
12 Gefle 28 7 12 9 33 39 33
13 Brommapojkarna 28 8 7 13 31 46 31
-------------------------
14 OEsters IF 28 6 8 14 25 41 26
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 27 5 9 13 26 43 24
R16 Syrianska FC 28 2 5 21 21 60 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 21
AIK Stockholm v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
Kalmar v Djurgarden (1700)
Halmstad v Mjallby AIF (1705)