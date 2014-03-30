March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Halmstad 1 Orebro 2
Helsingborg 1 Djurgarden 1 aband.41'
Brommapojkarna 1 Kalmar 2
Malmo 3 Falkenbergs FF 0
Mjallby AIF 2 Gefle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
2 Kalmar 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
4 Gefle 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
4 Mjallby AIF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
-------------------------
AIK Stockholm 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atvidabergs FF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Haecken 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Djurgarden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Helsingborg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elfsborg Boras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IFK Gothenburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IFK Norrkoping 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Brommapojkarna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
16 Falkenbergs FF 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14-15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 30
Helsingborg v Djurgarden (1300) aband.41'
Monday, March 31
Atvidabergs FF v Elfsborg Boras (1700)
Haecken v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
AIK Stockholm v IFK Gothenburg (1705)