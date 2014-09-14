Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Djurgarden 0 Atvidabergs FF 1
Gefle 3 Falkenbergs FF 1
Halmstad 1 Mjallby AIF 2
Elfsborg Boras 0 IFK Gothenburg 0
Saturday, September 13
Haecken 3 Malmo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 23 14 7 2 46 23 49
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 22 13 5 4 46 31 44
3 Elfsborg Boras 23 12 6 5 34 22 42
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 23 9 11 3 37 24 38
-------------------------
5 Haecken 23 10 7 6 42 29 37
6 Kalmar 22 9 7 6 29 28 34
7 Djurgarden 23 8 9 6 38 25 33
8 Atvidabergs FF 23 8 6 9 26 35 30
9 Orebro 22 7 7 8 31 33 28
10 Halmstad 23 7 6 10 31 40 27
11 Gefle 23 6 8 9 27 28 26
12 Helsingborg 22 6 8 8 27 32 26
13 Falkenbergs FF 23 6 5 12 27 37 23
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 23 6 4 13 24 37 22
-------------------------
15 IFK Norrkoping 22 5 6 11 24 41 21
16 Brommapojkarna 22 1 6 15 24 48 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 15
IFK Norrkoping v Brommapojkarna (1700)
Orebro v Kalmar (1700)
Helsingborg v AIK Stockholm (1705)