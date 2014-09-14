Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 Djurgarden 0 Atvidabergs FF 1 Gefle 3 Falkenbergs FF 1 Halmstad 1 Mjallby AIF 2 Elfsborg Boras 0 IFK Gothenburg 0 Saturday, September 13 Haecken 3 Malmo 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 23 14 7 2 46 23 49 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 22 13 5 4 46 31 44 3 Elfsborg Boras 23 12 6 5 34 22 42 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 23 9 11 3 37 24 38 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 23 10 7 6 42 29 37 6 Kalmar 22 9 7 6 29 28 34 7 Djurgarden 23 8 9 6 38 25 33 8 Atvidabergs FF 23 8 6 9 26 35 30 9 Orebro 22 7 7 8 31 33 28 10 Halmstad 23 7 6 10 31 40 27 11 Gefle 23 6 8 9 27 28 26 12 Helsingborg 22 6 8 8 27 32 26 13 Falkenbergs FF 23 6 5 12 27 37 23 ------------------------- 14 Mjallby AIF 23 6 4 13 24 37 22 ------------------------- 15 IFK Norrkoping 22 5 6 11 24 41 21 16 Brommapojkarna 22 1 6 15 24 48 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 15 IFK Norrkoping v Brommapojkarna (1700) Orebro v Kalmar (1700) Helsingborg v AIK Stockholm (1705)