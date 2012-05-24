May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship on Thursday
AIK Stockholm 1 GAIS Gothenborg 0
GIF Sundsvall 1 Malmo 1
Elfsborg Boras 2 Haecken 0
IFK Gothenburg 1 Kalmar 1
Wednesday, May 23
Gefle 2 Orebro 1
Helsingborg 1 Djurgarden 1
IFK Norrkoping 2 Ãtvidabergs FF 2
Syrianska FC 2 Mjallby AIF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 12 10 0 2 22 7 30
-------------------------
2 Malmo 12 6 4 2 20 16 22
3 AIK Stockholm 12 5 6 1 15 9 21
-------------------------
4 Haecken 12 6 2 4 28 14 20
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 12 4 6 2 12 12 18
6 Atvidabergs FF 12 5 2 5 22 19 17
7 IFK Norrkoping 12 5 2 5 18 26 17
8 Mjallby AIF 12 3 7 2 17 16 16
9 Syrianska FC 12 5 1 6 14 18 16
10 IFK Gothenburg 12 3 6 3 16 15 15
11 Djurgarden 12 2 7 3 15 16 13
12 GIF Sundsvall 12 3 4 5 13 14 13
13 Kalmar 12 3 4 5 12 16 13
-------------------------
14 Gefle 12 2 5 5 7 17 11
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 12 1 6 5 11 15 9
16 Orebro 12 0 4 8 10 22 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation