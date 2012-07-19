July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, July 19
Haecken 2 Orebro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 15 10 1 4 24 14 31
-------------------------
2 Malmo 15 8 4 3 27 18 28
3 Haecken 16 8 2 6 34 21 26
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 15 6 7 2 18 14 25
-------------------------
5 Atvidabergs FF 15 7 3 5 32 23 24
6 AIK Stockholm 15 6 6 3 18 16 24
7 IFK Norrkoping 15 7 3 5 23 28 24
8 Mjallby AIF 15 4 8 3 18 18 20
9 Kalmar 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
10 Djurgarden 15 3 9 3 20 20 18
11 IFK Gothenburg 15 3 8 4 20 20 17
12 GIF Sundsvall 15 4 5 6 18 19 17
13 Syrianska FC 15 5 2 8 15 23 17
-------------------------
14 Gefle 15 2 7 6 9 22 13
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 15 1 7 7 11 18 10
16 Orebro 16 2 4 10 15 27 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 21
Gefle v IFK Gothenburg (1400)
GIF Sundsvall v Mjallby AIF (1400)
Syrianska FC v Helsingborg (1400)
Sunday, July 22
Elfsborg Boras v Kalmar (1400)
AIK Stockholm v Atvidabergs FF (1630)
Monday, July 23
GAIS Gothenborg v Malmo (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Djurgarden (1705)