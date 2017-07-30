FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 30, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30     
AIK Stockholm       0 Kalmar         1  
IFK Gothenburg      4 IFK Norrkoping 1  
Ostersunds FK       0 Halmstad       0  
Saturday, July 29   
GIF Sundsvall       0 Malmo          1  
Elfsborg Boras      0 IK Sirius      2  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Hammarby       0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  17 12 4 1  30 15 40  
-------------------------
2  IK Sirius              17 8  6 3  28 17 30  
3  AIK Stockholm          16 8  4 4  15 10 28  
-------------------------
4  Djurgarden             16 8  3 5  30 18 27  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         17 7  6 4  24 21 27  
6  IFK Norrkoping         17 8  3 6  25 24 27  
7  Elfsborg Boras         17 7  4 6  32 25 25  
8  Haecken                16 6  6 4  17 12 24  
9  Hammarby               17 6  6 5  24 21 24  
10 IFK Gothenburg         16 5  7 4  25 20 22  
11 Orebro                 16 6  4 6  21 26 22  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 4  6 7  16 24 18  
13 GIF Sundsvall          17 3  6 8  13 23 15  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 17 4  2 11 14 28 14  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               17 1  7 9  12 23 10  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         16 1  4 11 13 32 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, July 31      
AFC Eskilstuna       v Djurgarden (1700)  
Haecken              v Orebro     (1700)

0 : 0
