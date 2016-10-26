Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 26 Falkenbergs FF 0 Malmo 3 Elfsborg Boras 2 IFK Norrkoping 1 Kalmar 0 Gefle 1 Ostersunds FK 2 Hammarby 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Malmo 28 20 3 5 57 25 63 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 28 17 5 6 55 35 56 3 AIK Stockholm 27 15 8 4 47 24 53 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 27 13 7 7 50 41 46 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 28 12 8 8 54 35 44 6 Kalmar 28 11 8 9 42 37 41 7 Orebro 27 11 7 9 45 43 40 8 OEstersunds FK 28 11 6 11 37 41 39 9 Hammarby 28 10 8 10 45 45 38 10 Haecken 27 10 7 10 50 42 37 11 Djurgarden 27 11 1 15 40 44 34 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 8 9 10 31 36 33 13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 27 6 5 16 27 49 23 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 28 4 9 15 29 54 21 R16 Falkenbergs FF 28 2 4 22 24 73 10 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, October 27 AIK Stockholm v Haecken (1700) GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1700) Helsingborg v Djurgarden (1700) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Orebro (1700) Sunday, October 30 Hammarby v IFK Norrkoping (1400) Kalmar v GIF Sundsvall (1400) Falkenbergs FF v Helsingborg (1630) Gefle v Malmo (1630) Monday, October 31 Djurgarden v Haecken (1800) IFK Gothenburg v Elfsborg Boras (1800) Jonkopings Sodra IF v AIK Stockholm (1800) Orebro v Ostersunds FK (1800)