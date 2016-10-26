Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 26
Falkenbergs FF 0 Malmo 3
Elfsborg Boras 2 IFK Norrkoping 1
Kalmar 0 Gefle 1
Ostersunds FK 2 Hammarby 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Malmo 28 20 3 5 57 25 63
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 28 17 5 6 55 35 56
3 AIK Stockholm 27 15 8 4 47 24 53
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 27 13 7 7 50 41 46
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 28 12 8 8 54 35 44
6 Kalmar 28 11 8 9 42 37 41
7 Orebro 27 11 7 9 45 43 40
8 OEstersunds FK 28 11 6 11 37 41 39
9 Hammarby 28 10 8 10 45 45 38
10 Haecken 27 10 7 10 50 42 37
11 Djurgarden 27 11 1 15 40 44 34
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 8 9 10 31 36 33
13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 27 6 5 16 27 49 23
-------------------------
15 Gefle 28 4 9 15 29 54 21
R16 Falkenbergs FF 28 2 4 22 24 73 10
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 27
AIK Stockholm v Haecken (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Helsingborg v Djurgarden (1700)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v Orebro (1700)
Sunday, October 30
Hammarby v IFK Norrkoping (1400)
Kalmar v GIF Sundsvall (1400)
Falkenbergs FF v Helsingborg (1630)
Gefle v Malmo (1630)
Monday, October 31
Djurgarden v Haecken (1800)
IFK Gothenburg v Elfsborg Boras (1800)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v AIK Stockholm (1800)
Orebro v Ostersunds FK (1800)