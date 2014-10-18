Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Atvidabergs FF 2 Mjallby AIF 1
Kalmar 1 Halmstad 3
Malmo 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Malmo 28 17 8 3 56 29 59
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 28 14 7 7 39 30 49
3 IFK Gothenburg 27 12 11 4 47 31 47
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 27 13 6 8 50 40 45
-------------------------
5 Haecken 27 12 7 8 51 36 43
6 Orebro 27 11 7 9 46 40 40
7 Atvidabergs FF 28 11 7 10 36 41 40
8 Djurgarden 27 10 9 8 45 29 39
9 Helsingborg 27 10 9 8 40 37 39
10 Halmstad 28 10 6 12 39 45 36
11 Kalmar 28 9 8 11 33 44 35
12 Gefle 27 7 8 12 30 36 29
13 Falkenbergs FF 27 8 5 14 34 44 29
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 27 7 8 12 34 48 29
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 28 8 4 16 28 44 28
R16 Brommapojkarna 27 2 6 19 28 62 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
IFK Gothenburg v Haecken (1300)
Gefle v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Brommapojkarna v AIK Stockholm (1530)
Monday, October 20
Djurgarden v Orebro (1700)
Falkenbergs FF v Helsingborg (1700)