Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, July 31 AFC Eskilstuna 1 Djurgarden 2 Haecken 1 Orebro 1 Sunday, July 30 AIK Stockholm 0 Kalmar 1 IFK Gothenburg 4 IFK Norrkoping 1 Ostersunds FK 0 Halmstad 0 Saturday, July 29 GIF Sundsvall 0 Malmo 1 Elfsborg Boras 0 IK Sirius 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Hammarby 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 17 12 4 1 30 15 40 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 17 9 3 5 32 19 30 3 IK Sirius 17 8 6 3 28 17 30 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 16 8 4 4 15 10 28 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 17 7 6 4 24 21 27 6 IFK Norrkoping 17 8 3 6 25 24 27 7 Elfsborg Boras 17 7 4 6 32 25 25 8 Haecken 17 6 7 4 18 13 25 9 Hammarby 17 6 6 5 24 21 24 10 Orebro 17 6 5 6 22 27 23 11 IFK Gothenburg 16 5 7 4 25 20 22 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 4 6 7 16 24 18 13 GIF Sundsvall 17 3 6 8 13 23 15 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 17 4 2 11 14 28 14 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 17 1 7 9 12 23 10 16 AFC Eskilstuna 17 1 4 12 14 34 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation