17 hours ago
July 31, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 17 hours ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 31     
AFC Eskilstuna      1 Djurgarden     2  
Haecken             1 Orebro         1  
Sunday, July 30     
AIK Stockholm       0 Kalmar         1  
IFK Gothenburg      4 IFK Norrkoping 1  
Ostersunds FK       0 Halmstad       0  
Saturday, July 29   
GIF Sundsvall       0 Malmo          1  
Elfsborg Boras      0 IK Sirius      2  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Hammarby       0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  17 12 4 1  30 15 40  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             17 9  3 5  32 19 30  
3  IK Sirius              17 8  6 3  28 17 30  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          16 8  4 4  15 10 28  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         17 7  6 4  24 21 27  
6  IFK Norrkoping         17 8  3 6  25 24 27  
7  Elfsborg Boras         17 7  4 6  32 25 25  
8  Haecken                17 6  7 4  18 13 25  
9  Hammarby               17 6  6 5  24 21 24  
10 Orebro                 17 6  5 6  22 27 23  
11 IFK Gothenburg         16 5  7 4  25 20 22  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 4  6 7  16 24 18  
13 GIF Sundsvall          17 3  6 8  13 23 15  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 17 4  2 11 14 28 14  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               17 1  7 9  12 23 10  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         17 1  4 12 14 34 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
