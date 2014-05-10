May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 10 Kalmar 2 IFK Norrkoping 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 8 6 1 1 15 6 19 ------------------------- 2 Kalmar 9 5 4 0 14 5 19 3 Elfsborg Boras 8 5 2 1 15 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 8 5 1 2 19 12 16 ------------------------- 5 Djurgarden 8 3 4 1 14 9 13 6 IFK Gothenburg 8 3 4 1 11 6 13 7 AIK Stockholm 8 3 3 2 13 13 12 8 Orebro 8 3 3 2 10 10 12 9 IFK Norrkoping 9 3 2 4 8 12 11 10 Atvidabergs FF 8 2 3 3 12 16 9 11 Gefle 8 1 4 3 10 11 7 12 Helsingborg 8 2 1 5 10 12 7 13 Brommapojkarna 8 1 2 5 10 15 5 ------------------------- 14 Falkenbergs FF 8 1 2 5 5 13 5 ------------------------- 15 Mjallby AIF 8 1 2 5 8 17 5 16 Halmstad 8 1 2 5 7 17 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 11 AIK Stockholm v Mjallby AIF (1300) Gefle v Elfsborg Boras (1530) IFK Gothenburg v Orebro (1530) Monday, May 12 Atvidabergs FF v Haecken (1700) Brommapojkarna v Helsingborg (1700) Malmo v Halmstad (1700) Falkenbergs FF v Djurgarden (1705)