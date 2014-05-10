May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 10
Kalmar 2 IFK Norrkoping 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 8 6 1 1 15 6 19
-------------------------
2 Kalmar 9 5 4 0 14 5 19
3 Elfsborg Boras 8 5 2 1 15 7 17
-------------------------
4 Haecken 8 5 1 2 19 12 16
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 8 3 4 1 14 9 13
6 IFK Gothenburg 8 3 4 1 11 6 13
7 AIK Stockholm 8 3 3 2 13 13 12
8 Orebro 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
9 IFK Norrkoping 9 3 2 4 8 12 11
10 Atvidabergs FF 8 2 3 3 12 16 9
11 Gefle 8 1 4 3 10 11 7
12 Helsingborg 8 2 1 5 10 12 7
13 Brommapojkarna 8 1 2 5 10 15 5
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 8 1 2 5 5 13 5
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 8 1 2 5 8 17 5
16 Halmstad 8 1 2 5 7 17 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 11
AIK Stockholm v Mjallby AIF (1300)
Gefle v Elfsborg Boras (1530)
IFK Gothenburg v Orebro (1530)
Monday, May 12
Atvidabergs FF v Haecken (1700)
Brommapojkarna v Helsingborg (1700)
Malmo v Halmstad (1700)
Falkenbergs FF v Djurgarden (1705)