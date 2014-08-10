Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
AIK Stockholm 3 Gefle 1
Halmstad 2 Djurgarden 1
Helsingborg 0 IFK Norrkoping 0
Brommapojkarna 2 Falkenbergs FF 3
Malmo 2 IFK Gothenburg 2
Saturday, August 9
Atvidabergs FF 3 Kalmar 1
Mjallby AIF 0 Orebro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 18 12 5 1 37 16 41
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 18 11 4 3 38 24 37
3 Haecken 17 9 4 4 33 20 31
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 17 9 4 4 27 17 31
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 18 7 7 4 24 22 28
6 IFK Gothenburg 18 6 9 3 29 22 27
7 Djurgarden 18 5 8 5 27 23 23
8 Atvidabergs FF 18 6 5 7 22 29 23
9 IFK Norrkoping 18 5 6 7 20 29 21
10 Falkenbergs FF 18 5 5 8 21 28 20
11 Halmstad 18 5 5 8 22 31 20
12 Gefle 18 4 7 7 21 23 19
13 Orebro 18 4 7 7 20 26 19
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 18 4 7 7 19 25 19
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 18 4 3 11 17 28 15
16 Brommapojkarna 18 1 6 11 22 36 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 11
Haecken v Elfsborg Boras (1705)