Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Djurgarden 0 AIK Stockholm 3 Gefle 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Helsingborg 2 GIF Sundsvall 1 Kalmar 3 Falkenbergs FF 0 Ostersunds FK 0 IFK Norrkoping 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 23 16 5 2 50 21 53 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 22 15 3 4 45 19 48 3 AIK Stockholm 23 13 7 3 37 21 46 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 22 10 6 6 39 32 36 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 22 10 5 7 37 34 35 6 Elfsborg Boras 22 9 6 7 43 27 33 7 Haecken 22 9 5 8 42 32 32 8 Kalmar 23 8 8 7 33 30 32 9 OEstersunds FK 23 9 5 9 28 35 32 10 Hammarby 22 7 8 7 34 34 29 11 Djurgarden 23 9 1 13 32 35 28 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 23 7 7 9 26 33 28 13 GIF Sundsvall 23 6 6 11 30 41 24 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 23 6 4 13 27 45 22 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 23 3 5 15 20 46 14 16 Falkenbergs FF 23 2 3 18 21 59 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 Hammarby v Haecken (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Orebro (1700) Malmo v Elfsborg Boras (1700) Saturday, September 24 Jonkopings Sodra IF v Kalmar (1400) Sunday, September 25 Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1300) Malmo v Helsingborg (1530) Monday, September 26 Falkenbergs FF v Hammarby (1700) GIF Sundsvall v Haecken (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Ostersunds FK (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Djurgarden (1700) Orebro v Gefle (1700)