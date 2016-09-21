Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Djurgarden 0 AIK Stockholm 3 Gefle 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Helsingborg 2 GIF Sundsvall 1 Kalmar 3 Falkenbergs FF 0 Ostersunds FK 0 IFK Norrkoping 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 23 16 5 2 50 21 53 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 22 15 3 4 45 19 48 3 AIK Stockholm 23 13 7 3 37 21 46 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 22 10 6 6 39 32 36 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 22 10 5 7 37 34 35 6 Elfsborg Boras 22 9 6 7 43 27 33 7 Haecken 22 9 5 8 42 32 32 8 Kalmar 23 8 8 7 33 30 32 9 OEstersunds FK 23 9 5 9 28 35 32 10 Hammarby 22 7 8 7 34 34 29 11 Djurgarden 23 9 1 13 32 35 28 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 23 7 7 9 26 33 28 13 GIF Sundsvall 23 6 6 11 30 41 24 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 23 6 4 13 27 45 22 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 23 3 5 15 20 46 14 16 Falkenbergs FF 23 2 3 18 21 59 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 Hammarby v Haecken (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Orebro (1700) Malmo v Elfsborg Boras (1700) Saturday, September 24 Jonkopings Sodra IF v Kalmar (1400) Sunday, September 25 Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1300) Malmo v Helsingborg (1530) Monday, September 26 Falkenbergs FF v Hammarby (1700) GIF Sundsvall v Haecken (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Ostersunds FK (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Djurgarden (1700) Orebro v Gefle (1700)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------