May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship on Sunday.
AIK Stockholm 5 IFK Norrkoping 2
Åtvidabergs FF 3 Kalmar 0
Haecken 1 Djurgarden 1
Mjallby AIF 0 Gefle 0
Orebro 0 Syrianska FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 10 8 0 2 17 7 24
-------------------------
2 Malmo 11 6 3 2 19 15 21
3 Haecken 11 6 2 3 28 12 20
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 11 4 6 1 14 9 18
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 11 4 5 2 11 11 17
6 Atvidabergs FF 11 5 1 5 20 17 16
7 Mjallby AIF 11 3 7 1 16 14 16
8 IFK Norrkoping 11 5 1 5 16 24 16
9 IFK Gothenburg 10 3 4 3 14 13 13
10 Syrianska FC 11 4 1 6 12 17 13
11 GIF Sundsvall 10 3 3 4 12 10 12
12 Djurgarden 11 2 6 3 14 15 12
13 Kalmar 11 3 3 5 11 15 12
-------------------------
14 GAIS Gothenborg 10 1 5 4 10 13 8
-------------------------
15 Gefle 11 1 5 5 5 16 8
16 Orebro 11 0 4 7 9 20 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 21
GIF Sundsvall v Elfsborg Boras (1700)
GAIS Gothenborg v IFK Gothenburg (1705)