May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship on Sunday. AIK Stockholm 5 IFK Norrkoping 2 Åtvidabergs FF 3 Kalmar 0 Haecken 1 Djurgarden 1 Mjallby AIF 0 Gefle 0 Orebro 0 Syrianska FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 10 8 0 2 17 7 24 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 11 6 3 2 19 15 21 3 Haecken 11 6 2 3 28 12 20 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 11 4 6 1 14 9 18 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 11 4 5 2 11 11 17 6 Atvidabergs FF 11 5 1 5 20 17 16 7 Mjallby AIF 11 3 7 1 16 14 16 8 IFK Norrkoping 11 5 1 5 16 24 16 9 IFK Gothenburg 10 3 4 3 14 13 13 10 Syrianska FC 11 4 1 6 12 17 13 11 GIF Sundsvall 10 3 3 4 12 10 12 12 Djurgarden 11 2 6 3 14 15 12 13 Kalmar 11 3 3 5 11 15 12 ------------------------- 14 GAIS Gothenborg 10 1 5 4 10 13 8 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 11 1 5 5 5 16 8 16 Orebro 11 0 4 7 9 20 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 21 GIF Sundsvall v Elfsborg Boras (1700) GAIS Gothenborg v IFK Gothenburg (1705)