STOCKHOLM, April 10 Striker Markus Rosenberg, who secured a second successive league title with Malmo and led his side into the Champions League group stage, has signed a contract extension until 2017, when he will most likely retire from the game.

The 32-year-old former international, who joined the Swedish champions in 2014 after an unhappy spell in the English Premier League with West Bromwich Albion, was in demand around Europe following his showing in the Champions League.

"I got a number of offers this winter to go other places, but it didn't feel attractive and I wanted to be at Malmo FF," Rosenberg said in a statement.

"The club and I can be sure that I am here this year and the next two years and I can also begin to prepare myself for life after football," he said.

Rosenberg scored 15 league goals to help Malmo win the Allsvenskan in 2014 and netted three times in six group games in the Champions League where they faced Juventus, Olympiakos and Atletico Madrid. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)