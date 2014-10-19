STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Swedish club Brommapojkarna took to the field for their league clash against AIK without a team captain to honour the memory of club skipper Pontus Segerstrom, who died from a brain tumour on Monday.

All of the weekend's matches in Sweden's top two tiers were preceded by a minute's silence for the 33-year-old and at the Tele2 Arena on Sunday, fans of both sides laid red roses behind the goals.

Segerstrom was also honoured with a minute's applause from players and fans alike in the second minute of the game, a gesture inspired by the popular defender's number two shirt.

Explaining his club's decision to have nobody wearing the captain's armband, Brommapojkarna director Ola Danhard said: "What side we stand on when the referee tosses the coin has no meaning. AIK can choose whatever side they want when the referee tosses it."

Segerstrom's tumour was discovered shortly after what would prove to be his final game for the club, a Europa League qualifier against Torino on July 31.

Segerstrom started his senior career at Brommapojkarna, a suburban Stockholm club in 1998, before going on to play for Odense in Denmark and Swedish club Landskrona.

He moved to Stabaek in Norway in 2007, where he was part of their title winning side in 2008, before returning to Brommapojakarna in 2010. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ian Chadband)