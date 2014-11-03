MALMO Nov 3 IFK Gothenburg, runners-up in Sweden's Allsvenskan which finished on Saturday, have axed coach Mikael Stahre, the club announced on their website (www.ifkgoteborg.se) on Monday.

"After three years IFK Gothenburg has chosen to break its agreement with head coach Mikael Stahre," the statement said.

Stahre, who won the Swedish title with Gothenburg's bitter Stockholm rivals AIK in 2008, joined the west coast side after he was sacked as coach of Greek side Panionios.

IFK Gothenburg won the Swedish Cup in 2013 under Stahre's guidance, but he was unable to deliver a first league win since 2007 to add to their 13 previous titles.

