STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Defender Mohammed Ali Khan has filed a police complaint following death threats he received after scoring an injury-time own goal that meant Halmstad were relegated from Sweden's top flight.

The player watched in horror as his attempt to poke the ball for a corner rolled past his goalkeeper to give title-chasing AIK Stockholm a 1-0 win and consign his team to the drop with two games left this season.

"Hate me, call me stupid things, lie about me. But don't threaten me or my family," the 26-year-old Lebanon international said on his Twitter account.

"Those threatening -- a police car is waiting outside and guarding my children. Threatening my children's lives is so inhuman and low."

Ali Khan told the Sportbladet newspaper that the police were taking the threats seriously.

"It's the first own goal in my career. It was very unfortunate but these things happen in football," he said. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)