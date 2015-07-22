July 22 Malmo FF have signed veteran goalkeeper Johan Wiland from Danish neighbours FC Copenhagen hours after winning their Champions League qualifier against Zalgiris Vilnius 1-0 with a 16-year-old between the posts.

Having sold Robin Olsen to PAOK Thessaloniki, the Swedish champions were forced to call on teenager Marko Johansson when Zlatan Azinovic suffered a serious injury in the second leg of their second qualifying round tie.

With Azinovic set to miss the rest of the season, the arrival of 34-year-old Swedish international Wiland from Copenhagen on a two-year deal could not have been better timed.

"Johan is a very experienced and complete goalkeeper, who will contribute a lot thanks to his quality and routine," Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson said in a statement on Wednesday announcing the signing.

In the third qualifying round Malmo will face Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, who they beat 4-2 on aggregate in last year's Champions League qualifiers to reach the group stage, with the first leg taking place on July 29. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ken Ferris)