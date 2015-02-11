STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Winger Christian Wilhelmsson has ended a nomadic career during which he scored nine goals in 79 appearances for Sweden and played for a slew of clubs in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

The 35-year-old said a persistent toe injury was the reason for his retirement.

"It's been a fantastic journey and I've played in all the big leagues apart form Germany," Wilhelmsson told the Fotbollskanalen website (fotbollskanalen.se).

He started out at Mjällby before going on to represent Bolton Wanderers, AS Roma, Deportivo La Coruna and Los Angeles Galaxy.

Wilhelmsson also featured for teams in Norway, Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates before returning to Mjällby in 2014.

A close friend of Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the winger told Fotbollskanalen that he intends to live in Doha "to help both players and clubs" in the Middle East. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Tony Jimenez)