BERNE May 31 Eleven-times Swiss champions Young Boys have named Martin Rueda as their new coach, handing him the task of ending their 26-year wait for a league title.

Rueda, who has limited experience as a top-flight coach was presented on Thursday as the replacement for Christian Gross, who was fired after a series of disappointing results in April.

A former defender who played five times for Switzerland, Rueda was previously coach of Lausanne Sport for two seasons.

He led them out of the second division in 2010-11, when they also took part in the Europa League as the Swiss Cup representatives, although they struggled this season and finished seventh in the 10-team table.

Young Boys, European Cup semi-finalists in 1959, last won the Swiss title in 1986 although they finished as league runners-up for three years in a row between 2008 and 2010. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Wildey)