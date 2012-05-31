BERNE May 31 Eleven-times Swiss champions Young
Boys have named Martin Rueda as their new coach, handing him the
task of ending their 26-year wait for a league title.
Rueda, who has limited experience as a top-flight coach was
presented on Thursday as the replacement for Christian Gross,
who was fired after a series of disappointing results in April.
A former defender who played five times for Switzerland,
Rueda was previously coach of Lausanne Sport for two seasons.
He led them out of the second division in 2010-11, when they
also took part in the Europa League as the Swiss Cup
representatives, although they struggled this season and
finished seventh in the 10-team table.
Young Boys, European Cup semi-finalists in 1959, last won
the Swiss title in 1986 although they finished as league
runners-up for three years in a row between 2008 and 2010.
