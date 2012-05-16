BERNE May 16 FC Basel continued their domestic
dominance by winning the Swiss Cup on Wednesday, beating FC
Luzern in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to clinch their
second double in three seasons.
Basel have won the Swiss Super League for the last three
seasons and, in addition to Wednesday's triumph, they also
claimed the Cup in 2010.
Only Sion's Cup win last season denied them a hat-trick of
doubles.
Rank outsiders Luzern, whose last title was 30 years ago
when they won the Cup, looked sharper in the first half when
they created several chances but failed to take them.
Basel were more clinical and went ahead 10 minutes after
halftime when Benjamin Huggel was left unmarked and headed in
from six metres.
Croatian defender Tomislav Puljic levelled 12 minutes later
with another header after he was also left unmarked at a corner.
Basel goalkeeper Yann Sommer was the hero in the shootout as
he saved spot kicks from Moshe Ohayon and Florian Stahel to give
his side a 4-2 win on penalties.
Basel coach Heiko Vogel has yet to lose a domestic match
since taking over in mid-October, Wednesday's result taking his
unbeaten run to 26 matches.
His only defeats have been in the Champions League against
Benfica and Bayern Munich, although the latter was an emphatic
7-0 reverse.
Basel have won the Cup 11 times and the double five times.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)