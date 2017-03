BERNE Oct 17 Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld will quit after the World Cup in Brazil next year, he told a news conference on Thursday.

"After the World Cup in Brazil, I will be 65 year old," the German, one of the sport's most successful coaches, told reporters at the Swiss federation's headquarters.

"After 30 years in the strength-sapping world of football, my time has come to stop... it was the most difficult decision of my career."

Hitzfeld, who won the Bundesliga five times with Bayern Munich and twice with Borussia Dortmund, as well as the Champions League with both clubs, took over in 2008.

He led Switzerland to the 2010 World Cup and successfully took them through the qualifying campaign for 2014, although they missed out on Euro 2012. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)