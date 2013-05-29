May 29 FC Basel put themselves on the brink of a fourth successive Swiss title with a 1-0 win at Young Boys on Wednesday while 17-times champions Servette Geneva were relegated, the latest chapter in their turbulent history.

Fabian Frei's second-half penalty left Basel three points clear of Grasshoppers with one match to play and a goal difference of 29 compared to 13 for their rivals.

Grasshoppers, winners of a record 27 titles, kept the title race mathematically alive by coming from behind to win 2-1 at St Gallen.

They guaranteed second place in the 10-team championship and a spot in the Champions League qualifying tournament next season.

Table-propping Servette went down after losing 3-0 to Lausanne-Sport in a bottom-of-the-table clash, leaving them seven points adrift of their rivals.

Two goals from Jocelyn Roux and one from Sebastien Meoli put Lausanne three goals ahead in little over half an hour, ending Servette's hopes.

Servette narrowly escaped bankruptcy last year when Canadian businessman Hugh Quennec bought the club from Iranian Majid Pishyar.

The club had only returned to the top flight of Swiss football last season after previously being declared bankrupt in 2005 and demoted to the third tier.

Basel host St Gallen on Saturday while Grasshoppers are at home to Lausanne. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Sonia Oxley)