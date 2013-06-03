BERNE, June 3 Swiss club Aarau's promotion celebrations turned sour when a fan set off a pyrotechnic device inside a nightclub, sparking a brawl which involved pepper spray and caused the venue to be evacuated and shut.

Three security staff suffered minor injuries and the state attorney launched an investigation to find the unidentified youth who lit the firework during the party late on Sunday night, police said in a statement.

The police said that panic broke out immediately after the incident. Security staff used pepper spray, fighting broke out, objects were hurled, around 30 police officers were called and the nightclub was evacuated and shut.

Blick newspaper reported that several Aarau players were present at the time.

Three-times Swiss champions Aarau clinched promotion to the top flight one week ago after three seasons in the second tier, known as the Challenge League.

The official celebration was held in the town square on Sunday afternoon and hundreds of fans moved to the nightclub to continue the festivities in the evening. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)