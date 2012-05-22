BERNE May 22 FC Basel defender Aleksandar
Dragovic has apologised for playing a schoolboy prank on the
Swiss Defence Minister during the medal ceremony at the end of
the domestic Cup final.
Television pictures showed that Dragovic, standing behind
Federal Council (cabinet) member Ueli Maurer, gently slapped the
balding politician on the back of the head as he was handing out
medals to other Basel players.
When Maurer, who is also responsible for civil protection
and sport, turned around to see what happened, Dragovic quickly
turned his head in the other direction amid laughter from the
other Basel players.
Apparently oblivious to what had happened, Maurer then
continued handing out medals.
Basel said the 21-year-old Austrian international had been
fined for the incident and the money donated to charity.
"He realised in retrospect that his gestures were utter
nonsense and showed a lack of respect for Federal Councillor
Ueli Maurer," the Swiss champions and Cup winners said in a
statement.
"Basel joins in with this apology and reiterates that it
does not tolerate in any way the behaviour of the player in this
incident."
Basel beat FC Luzern on penalties after a 1-1 draw to
complete a league and cup double.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)