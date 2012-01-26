BERLIN Jan 26 Neuchatel Xamax failed to
win back their Swiss Super League licence on Thursday ahead of
the restart of the season on Feb. 4 after two courts ruled
against the Russian-owned club, the country's Football League
(SFL) said.
The club were stripped of their license on Jan. 18 less than
a year after being taken over by Russian businessman Bulat
Chagaev with the SFL saying Neuchatel were suspected of
falsifying a bank document produced as a financial guarantee
last year.
The club had demanded provisionary measures against the SFL
decision in two courts, saying the league had no authority to
take such a decision.
"The commercial tribunal and the regional tribunal (in
Berne) have turned down Neuchatel Xamax' demands for provisional
measures," the SFL said in a statement.
Neuchatel already had eight points deducted for
irregularities in the payment of social security contributions
and players' wages.
Chagaev, a businessman who hails from the volatile region of
Chechnya, bought the club in May saying he wanted to take
Neuchatel into the Champions League.
He has since sacked four coaches, faced a boycott by fans and
fired several players.
He also sacked the entire administrative staff, leaving the
club unable to print tickets for the opening game of the season,
and parted company with all of the club's sponsors.
Chagaev has in turn accused the media of persecuting him
because of his nationality.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)