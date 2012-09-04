BERNE, Sept 4 Swiss soccer club Sion named Michael Decastel as their fifth coach in less than two years on Tuesday to replace Sebastien Fournier who quit after four months.

Fournier resigned on Monday after he was reprimanded by the club for publicly accusing three players of spending a night on the town before a league match. A furious Fournier had identified the players immediately after Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by St Gallen.

Decastel, who has spent the last decade coaching clubs in Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt, became the 26th coach to take charge of Sion since architect and former goalkeeper Christian Constantin became president of the club in 2003.

The outspoken Constantin has appointed himself as coach on two occasions.

Last season, Sion were involved in a complex legal battle with UEFA after they were excluded from the Europa League for fielding ineligible players.

Sion lost the case and were docked 36 points for breaking the statutes of European soccer's governing body which bans clubs from taking cases to the civil courts.

However, Sion escaped relegation after Neuchatel Xamax were expelled from the league over financial irregularities, and officially finished bottom of the table.

Sion signed former Italy and AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso in the close season and last week failed in an attempt to bring former Juventus and Italy player Alessandro Del Piero to the club.

Fournier took over in June, replacing Vladomir Petkovic who was in charge for three matches. Before him, Laurent Rossey had managed to stay in the hot seat for an impressive 15 months. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)