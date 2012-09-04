BERNE, Sept 4 Swiss soccer club Sion named
Michael Decastel as their fifth coach in less than two years on
Tuesday to replace Sebastien Fournier who quit after four
months.
Fournier resigned on Monday after he was reprimanded by the
club for publicly accusing three players of spending a night on
the town before a league match. A furious Fournier had
identified the players immediately after Saturday's 3-0 home
defeat by St Gallen.
Decastel, who has spent the last decade coaching clubs in
Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt, became the 26th coach to take charge
of Sion since architect and former goalkeeper Christian
Constantin became president of the club in 2003.
The outspoken Constantin has appointed himself as coach on
two occasions.
Last season, Sion were involved in a complex legal battle
with UEFA after they were excluded from the Europa League for
fielding ineligible players.
Sion lost the case and were docked 36 points for breaking
the statutes of European soccer's governing body which bans
clubs from taking cases to the civil courts.
However, Sion escaped relegation after Neuchatel Xamax were
expelled from the league over financial irregularities, and
officially finished bottom of the table.
Sion signed former Italy and AC Milan midfielder Gennaro
Gattuso in the close season and last week failed in an attempt
to bring former Juventus and Italy player Alessandro Del Piero
to the club.
Fournier took over in June, replacing Vladomir Petkovic who
was in charge for three matches. Before him, Laurent Rossey had
managed to stay in the hot seat for an impressive 15 months.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)