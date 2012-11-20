Soccer-Zidane warns Real to be wary of "game of the year" for opponents
Feb 25 Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
BERNE Nov 20 Bernard Challandes has quit as coach of Swiss Super League side FC Thun after the players told him they did not want to work with him anymore.
"After losing against Sport Lausanne, coach Bernard Challandes took the confidence test and asked if the players were 100 percent behind him," the club said in a statement.
"The team told the coach that a large majority were against a future with him. Therefore, the coach accepted the consequences and has given up his position."
The 61-year-old coach has done the rounds of Switzerland's top clubs, coaching Young Boys, Servette Geneva, FC Zurich, FC Sion and Neuchatel Xamax in his lengthy career.
Thun, from the small lakeside town of the same name, are ninth in the 10-team Swiss Super League after a six-match winless run.
The club rose from third tier amateur football in the 1990s to the heady heights of the Champions League in 2005/06, only to drop back down to the second tier two seasons later.
They have finished the last two seasons in fifth after being promoted again in 2009/10.
FC Basel, FC Lucerne and Servette Geneva have changed coaches once each this season while Sion have parted company with two coaches. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 25 Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 15 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 25 Alaves 2 Ibai Gomez 78, Aleksandar Katai 86 Valencia 1 Carlos Soler 70 Red Card: Fabian Orellana 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,118 - - - Friday, February 24 Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,085 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 25