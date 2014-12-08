ZURICH Dec 8 FC Zurich have made a criminal complaint against a rival player after their midfielder Gilles Yapo was badly injured by a tackle during a match away to Aarau, the Swiss club said on Monday.

Zurich said they had asked the state prosecutor to charge Aarau midfielder Sandro Wieser with causing serious bodily harm to the Ivorian with the tackle during a Swiss League match in November.

Wieser was sent off for the challenge and footage of the tackle has since attracted more than 1.5 million views on Youtube.

"FC Zurich has submitted a criminal complaint for causing serious bodily harm against Sandro Wieser to the public prosecutor in Aarau," said the club in a statement.

"Bad fouls have increased in Swiss football recently. In the last few years, four FC Zurich players have been badly injured because of irresponsible behaviour by opponents."

"In submitting this complaint, FC Zurich intends to help protect the health of professional players."

Wieser, a Liechtenstein international, has apologised for the incident and said it was unintentional.

Zurich said that Yapo suffered torn anterior and cruciate knee ligaments, a torn meniscus, a torn kneecap tendon, serious cartilage damage and deep bruising to his thigh following the incident.

There have been isolated cases of clashes of professional football matches leading to criminal proceedings.

Former Scotland forward Duncan Ferguson served 44 days of a three-month jail sentence for head-butting Jock McStay while playing for Rangers against Raith Rovers in 1994.

In 2000, nine players from Uruguayan rivals Penarol and Nacional spent one week in police custody following a brawl on the Centenario stadium pitch at the end of a derby. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Martyn Herman)