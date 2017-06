UPDATE 2-Soccer-Confederations Cup summaries

June 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup matches on Wednesday Mexico 2 Raul Jimenez 54, Oribe Peralta 72 New Zealand 1 Chris Wood 42 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,133 - - - Russia 0 Portugal 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 8 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,759 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 22 Cameroon v Australia (1500) Germany v Chile (