March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Swiss championship on Saturday. Basel 5 Servette 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 24 15 7 2 51 20 52 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 25 10 8 7 31 22 38 3 Young Boys 24 9 8 7 32 24 35 ------------------------- 4 Thun 24 9 7 8 27 24 34 ------------------------- 5 Servette 25 10 4 11 33 41 34 6 FC Zurich 25 8 6 11 32 31 30 7 Grasshoppers 24 7 2 15 22 44 23 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 23 3 5 15 16 47 14 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 24 11 6 7 28 19 3 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 25 Young Boys v Thun (1400) Luzern v Grasshoppers (1400) Sion v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)