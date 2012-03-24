March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Swiss championship on Saturday.
Basel 5 Servette 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 24 15 7 2 51 20 52
-------------------------
2 Luzern 25 10 8 7 31 22 38
3 Young Boys 24 9 8 7 32 24 35
-------------------------
4 Thun 24 9 7 8 27 24 34
-------------------------
5 Servette 25 10 4 11 33 41 34
6 FC Zurich 25 8 6 11 32 31 30
7 Grasshoppers 24 7 2 15 22 44 23
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 23 3 5 15 16 47 14
-------------------------
9 Sion * 24 11 6 7 28 19 3
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 25
Young Boys v Thun (1400)
Luzern v Grasshoppers (1400)
Sion v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)