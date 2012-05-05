May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from Swiss
championship match on Saturday:
Young Boys 2 Luzern 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 30 20 8 2 65 25 68
-------------------------
2 Luzern 31 12 12 7 40 28 48
3 Young Boys 31 11 11 9 45 35 44
-------------------------
4 Servette 31 12 5 14 42 52 41
-------------------------
5 Thun 31 10 9 12 33 35 39
6 FC Zurich 30 9 8 13 37 36 35
7 Grasshoppers 30 7 5 18 26 54 26
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 31 7 5 19 25 57 26
-------------------------
9 Sion * 31 14 8 9 36 27 14
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 6
Sion v Grasshoppers (1400)
FC Zurich v Basel (1400)
Servette v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)
