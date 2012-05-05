May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from Swiss championship match on Saturday: Young Boys 2 Luzern 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Basel 30 20 8 2 65 25 68 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 31 12 12 7 40 28 48 3 Young Boys 31 11 11 9 45 35 44 ------------------------- 4 Servette 31 12 5 14 42 52 41 ------------------------- 5 Thun 31 10 9 12 33 35 39 6 FC Zurich 30 9 8 13 37 36 35 7 Grasshoppers 30 7 5 18 26 54 26 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 31 7 5 19 25 57 26 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 31 14 8 9 36 27 14 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 6 Sion v Grasshoppers (1400) FC Zurich v Basel (1400) Servette v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400) (Editing by Dave Thompson)