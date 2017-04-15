April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 FC Basel 4 FC Vaduz 0 Sion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 28 23 4 1 73 21 73 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 27 15 8 4 60 38 53 ------------------------- 3 Sion 28 14 3 11 51 44 45 4 Luzern 27 11 7 9 50 46 40 ------------------------- 5 FC Lugano 27 9 7 11 38 50 34 ------------------------- 6 St Gallen 27 8 7 12 31 42 31 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 28 7 6 15 44 53 27 8 FC Thun 27 6 9 12 41 53 27 9 Grasshoppers Zurich 27 7 6 14 33 45 27 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 28 5 7 16 33 62 22 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 17 Young Boys v Grasshoppers Zurich (1145) FC Lugano v FC Thun (1145) Luzern v St Gallen (1400)