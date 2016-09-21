Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Basel 2 Luzern 2 Sion 2 FC Vaduz 0 Young Boys 0 Tuesday, September 20 FC Thun 1 St Gallen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 8 8 0 0 26 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 8 4 1 3 17 13 13 ------------------------- 3 Luzern 8 4 1 3 17 15 13 4 FC Lausanne-Sport 8 3 2 3 17 17 11 ------------------------- 5 FC Lugano 7 3 1 3 10 11 10 ------------------------- 6 Sion 8 3 1 4 11 15 10 7 Grasshoppers Zurich 7 3 0 4 14 13 9 8 St Gallen 8 3 0 5 8 11 9 9 FC Vaduz 8 2 2 4 8 17 8 ------------------------- 10 FC Thun 8 1 2 5 9 19 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 FC Lugano v Grasshoppers Zurich (1745) Saturday, September 24 Luzern v FC Lausanne-Sport (1545) St Gallen v FC Basel (1800) Sunday, September 25 FC Thun v FC Lugano (1145) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Vaduz (1145) Sion v Young Boys (1400)