May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 3
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Zurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 29 16 9 4 53 27 57
2 Grasshoppers 29 15 9 5 35 25 54
-------------------------
3 St Gallen 29 14 8 7 41 26 50
4 Sion 28 11 9 8 33 34 42
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 30 11 7 12 46 40 40
-------------------------
6 Thun 29 10 7 12 35 39 37
7 Young Boys 29 9 9 11 37 37 36
8 Luzern 29 6 11 12 28 40 29
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 30 6 9 15 24 40 27
-------------------------
10 Servette 28 4 8 16 22 46 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 4
St Gallen v Young Boys (1745)
Grasshoppers v Servette (1745)
Sunday, May 5
Sion v Basel (1145)
Thun v Luzern (1400)