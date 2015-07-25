July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 25
Young Boys 1 Luzern 1
Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Basel 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
2 St Gallen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 1 0 1 7 6 3
4 Luzern 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
-------------------------
6 Sion 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 FC Zurich 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 FC Thun 1 0 0 1 3 5 0
9 FC Lugano 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
9 FC Vaduz 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
FC Lugano v FC Thun (1145)
Sion v St Gallen (1145)
FC Vaduz v FC Zurich (1400)