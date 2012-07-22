July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 22
Young Boys 0 Grasshoppers 1
Sion 1 Servette 0
FC Zurich 0 Thun 2
Saturday, July 21
Basel 2 Luzern 2
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 St Gallen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sion 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
2 Thun 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
3 Basel 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 St Gallen 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
5 Grasshoppers 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
-------------------------
6 Luzern 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
7 Young Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
9 FC Zurich 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
-------------------------
10 Servette 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation