Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 22
FC Lugano 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 0
Wednesday, September 21
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Basel 2
Luzern 2 Sion 2
FC Vaduz 0 Young Boys 0
Tuesday, September 20
FC Thun 1 St Gallen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 8 8 0 0 26 6 24
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 8 4 1 3 17 13 13
-------------------------
3 Luzern 8 4 1 3 17 15 13
4 FC Lugano 8 4 1 3 12 11 13
-------------------------
5 FC Lausanne-Sport 8 3 2 3 17 17 11
-------------------------
6 Sion 8 3 1 4 11 15 10
7 Grasshoppers Zurich 8 3 0 5 14 15 9
8 St Gallen 8 3 0 5 8 11 9
9 FC Vaduz 8 2 2 4 8 17 8
-------------------------
10 FC Thun 8 1 2 5 9 19 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 24
Luzern v FC Lausanne-Sport (1545)
St Gallen v FC Basel (1800)
Sunday, September 25
FC Thun v FC Lugano (1145)
Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Vaduz (1145)
Sion v Young Boys (1400)