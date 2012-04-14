April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 14
Young Boys 2 Grasshoppers 2
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Thun 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 27 17 8 2 57 23 59
-------------------------
2 Luzern 27 11 9 7 33 23 42
3 Young Boys 28 10 10 8 41 31 40
-------------------------
4 Thun 28 10 7 11 31 32 37
-------------------------
5 Servette 27 10 4 13 34 46 34
6 FC Zurich 27 8 7 12 35 35 31
7 Grasshoppers 27 7 3 17 24 49 24
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 28 6 5 17 23 52 23
-------------------------
9 Sion * 27 14 6 7 33 20 12
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 15
FC Zurich v Luzern (1400)
Servette v Sion (1400)