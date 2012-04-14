April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 14 Young Boys 2 Grasshoppers 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Thun 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 27 17 8 2 57 23 59 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 27 11 9 7 33 23 42 3 Young Boys 28 10 10 8 41 31 40 ------------------------- 4 Thun 28 10 7 11 31 32 37 ------------------------- 5 Servette 27 10 4 13 34 46 34 6 FC Zurich 27 8 7 12 35 35 31 7 Grasshoppers 27 7 3 17 24 49 24 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 28 6 5 17 23 52 23 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 27 14 6 7 33 20 12 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 15 FC Zurich v Luzern (1400) Servette v Sion (1400)