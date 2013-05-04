May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 4
St Gallen 3 Young Boys 1
Grasshoppers 2 Servette 0
Friday, May 3
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Zurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 29 16 9 4 53 27 57
2 Grasshoppers 30 16 9 5 37 25 57
-------------------------
3 St Gallen 30 15 8 7 44 27 53
4 Sion 28 11 9 8 33 34 42
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 30 11 7 12 46 40 40
-------------------------
6 Thun 29 10 7 12 35 39 37
7 Young Boys 30 9 9 12 38 40 36
8 Luzern 29 6 11 12 28 40 29
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 30 6 9 15 24 40 27
-------------------------
10 Servette 29 4 8 17 22 48 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 5
Sion v Basel (1145)
Thun v Luzern (1400)