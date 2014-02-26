Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 26
Sion 3 Young Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 22 11 10 1 40 21 43
2 Young Boys 23 12 4 7 41 29 40
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers 22 10 7 5 36 22 37
4 Luzern 22 10 5 7 30 31 35
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 22 10 4 8 33 30 34
-------------------------
6 Thun 22 8 6 8 32 32 30
7 St Gallen 22 8 6 8 24 28 30
8 Aarau 21 6 4 11 33 42 22
9 Sion 22 5 5 12 20 29 20
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 22 4 1 17 23 48 13
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 1
FC Lausanne-Sport v Aarau (1845)
FC Zurich v Grasshoppers (1845)
Sunday, March 2
Thun v Basel (1245)
St Gallen v Luzern (1500)