Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
FC Basel 5 FC Vaduz 1
Luzern 0 St Gallen 1
Grasshoppers Zurich 3 Sion 0
Saturday, February 20
Young Boys 2 FC Thun 1
FC Lugano 0 FC Zurich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 21 17 1 3 55 21 52
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 21 11 4 6 50 37 37
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 21 8 9 4 34 25 33
4 St Gallen 20 7 5 8 21 23 26
-------------------------
5 Luzern 21 7 5 9 25 30 26
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 21 8 2 11 29 35 26
7 Sion 20 7 4 9 22 28 25
8 FC Zurich 21 4 9 8 29 42 21
9 FC Lugano 21 5 5 11 28 41 20
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 21 3 10 8 24 35 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation