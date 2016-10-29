UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Sion 5 FC Lugano 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Basel 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 13 11 2 0 37 10 35 ------------------------- 2 Sion 13 7 2 4 27 20 23 ------------------------- 3 Young Boys 12 5 4 3 23 15 19 4 FC Lausanne-Sport 12 5 2 5 24 22 17 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 12 5 1 6 23 24 16 ------------------------- 6 FC Lugano 13 4 4 5 18 24 16 7 Grasshoppers Zurich 13 5 0 8 21 28 15 8 FC Thun 12 3 4 5 16 24 13 9 FC Vaduz 12 3 2 7 15 27 11 ------------------------- 10 St Gallen 12 3 1 8 11 21 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Young Boys v FC Vaduz (1245) FC Lausanne-Sport v Luzern (1245) St Gallen v FC Thun (1500)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.