Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Young Boys 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Basel 1 Sion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 20 14 3 3 45 21 45 2 Young Boys 20 11 4 5 35 24 37 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 19 11 3 5 37 22 36 4 FC Thun 19 8 6 5 25 21 30 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 19 8 5 6 31 30 29 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 20 5 4 11 27 39 19 7 FC Vaduz 18 4 6 8 14 27 18 8 Aarau 19 3 8 8 17 28 17 9 Sion 19 3 7 9 19 28 16 ------------------------- 10 Luzern 19 2 8 9 22 32 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Aarau v FC Vaduz (1245) St Gallen v Luzern (1245) FC Zurich v FC Thun (1500)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.